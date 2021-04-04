Arrests
• Adam Shane Nicholson, 37, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:55 p.m. April 1 and charged with theft of property and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Angela Beth Emert, 47, Lively Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4 p.m. April 1 and charged with theft of property and driving while license revoked. She was released on bonds totaling $3,500 pending 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. hearings April 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ashley Danielle Langston, 33, Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:19 a.m. April 2 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana) and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alexander Wesley Gibson, 24, Brown School Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:58 p.m. April 2 and charged with possessing Schedule VI drugs with intent to sell/distribute. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony Jerome Partridge, 51, Ash Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:50 p.m. April 2 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was released pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 9 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Cameron Rae Rigsby, 32, Navajo Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:55 p.m. April 2 and charged with three counts of the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on bonds totaling $225,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Regina Denise Stille, 48, state Highway 73, Townsend
• Joseph Howard Foster Jr., 42, Kodak; also charged with three counts of violation of probation
• Tychelle Leonice Willis, 26, Knoxville
• Trent Tshana Dills, 21, Knoxville
• Day Shonda Key Wana Thompson, 24, Knoxville
• Krystal Lee Kortz, 37, Knoxville
• Ashley Denise Robinson, 35, Knoxville
• Tyler Allen Dean, 31, Pickens Gap Road, Seymour
• Andrew Ryan Suggs, 38, Knoxville
• Jason Daniel Scruggs, 48, Farragut
• Joshua Alexander Lewis, 28, Sevierville
• Raven Elise Hill, 20, Telford Street, Alcoa
• Chelsea Lynn Herron, 25, Mentor Road, Louisville; also charged with two counts of violating pretrial release conditions
• Marshall Anthony Brabson, 56, Oak Ridge
