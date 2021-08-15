Arrests
• Cody Ray Hundley, 30, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:05 a.m. Aug. 12 and charged with violating an order of protection. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Sept. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Adam Chavez, 33, South Magnolia Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:51 p.m. Aug. 12 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and disorderly conduct. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Colleen Marie Easterly, 37, Old Piney Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:51 p.m. Aug. 12 and charged with criminal trespass. She also was issued a citation on charges of simple possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. She was being held on a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kalyssa Jane Knight, 30, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:37 p.m. Aug. 12 and charged with forgery, eight counts of identity theft and two counts of drug/recovery court sanctions. She was being held without bond on the drug/recovery court and forgery charges pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 16, and on bonds totaling $80,000 on the identity theft charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Danny Jo Bennett, 55, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and charged with identity theft. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sydney Leigh Howard, 34, Athens, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:22 a.m. Aug. 13 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange. She was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Connie Lynn Sisk, 56, Yearling Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:10 p.m. Aug. 13 and charged with violating an order of protection. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jeremy Lee Wiser, 30, Glen Echo Drive, Maryville
• Elizabeth Nicole Terry, 29, Knoxville
• Logan Alan Lynch, 31, Rule Street, Maryville
• Amy Louise Evans, 42, Spring City
• Roy Allen Russell, 29, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville
• Tiffany Anne Bookout, 31, West Hunt Road, Maryville
• Jeffery Dale Croft, 26, Madisonville
• Brandon Lee Manis, 25, Knoxville
• Kevin T. Shell, 24, Atchley Drive, Maryville
• Bradley Joseph Fields, 26, Northwood Drive, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
• Anna Nicole Graham, 25, Rocky Branch Road, Walland; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
