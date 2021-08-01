Arrests
• Hunter Kade Hawkins, 19, Vonore, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:27 p.m. July 30 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and violating release conditions. He was released on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tommy Falzone, 41, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:35 p.m. July 30 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana), driving on a suspended license and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 3 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Brandi Nicole Presley, 40, Duff
• Michael Anthony Melfi Jr., 45, Forest Hill Road, Maryville
• Kevin Ray Paling Jr., 29, Kelly Circle, Louisville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Joshua Ryan Dorsey, 38, Mentor Road, Louisville
• Gage Edward Herrmann, 22, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
