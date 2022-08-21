Arrests
• Gabriel Workman Saddler, 29, Brewster Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:54 p.m. Aug. 18 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Wayne Robert Alexander, 43, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 18 and charged with possession of Schedule I and Schedule IV controlled substances as well as two counts of violation of probation. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,505.25 pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court
• Robert Lee Welch Jr., 35, Dandridge, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:32 p.m. Aug. 19 and charged with three counts of cruelty to animals. He was released in lieu of a $12,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ernest James Glenn II, 36, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:56 p.m. Aug. 19 and charged with theft. He was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dalton Wade Fox, 28, Newport, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:03 p.m. Aug. 19 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange. He was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lindsey Susanne Lieb, 45, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:05 a.m. Aug. 20 and charged with vandalism of property greater than $1000. She was being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Michael John McBee Jr., 40, Finch Drive, Maryville
• Eric Anthony Keeble, 28, Neff Street, Maryville
• Brianna Elaine Harris, 24, Crye Road, Maryville
• Michael Earl Norton, 28, Knoxville
• Leland Jerome Revell, 45, Knoxville
• Fred Mack Turley, 29, Jackboro
• Devin Cassandra Vaulton, 36, Knoxville
• Jennifer Denise Sweet, 43, Madisonville
• James Anthony James, 58, Airbase Road, Louisville
• Joey Dewayne Cate, 39, New Market
• Robert Dewayne McMahan, 27, Philadelphia, Tennessee
• Daniel Dewayne Mitchell Kincaid, 49, Tarbett Road, Maryville
• Carrie Marie Velasquez, 36, Barb Hollow Road, Walland; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor offense
