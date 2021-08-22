Arrests
• Christopher Jeremy Wasden, 47, Beacon Way, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 18 and charged with criminal impersonation and violation of probation granted after a misdemeanor conviction. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending an Aug. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shawn Brian Sammons, 48, Drinnen Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:57 a.m. Aug. 19 and charged with theft and aggravated criminal trespass. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending an Aug. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Corey Lynn Carver, 40, Carver Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:09 p.m. Aug. 19 and charged with theft and contempt of court. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending an Aug. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lawrence Terry Huffman Jr, 37, Cloyds Lane, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9 a.m. Aug. 20 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction and evading arrest. He is being held in lieu of a $6,000 bond pending an Aug. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court for evading arrest and without bond pending an Aug. 27 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court for violation of probation.
• Brittany N Perry, 29, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:57 p.m. Aug. 20 and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending an Aug. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Anthony Doug Malenovsky, 60, Clinton; also charged with violation of probation granted after a misdemeanor conviction
• Jason Matthew Vosburg, 44, Sevierville
• Michael Wayne Ables, 39, Russell Road, Rockford; also charged with two counts of violation of probation granted after a misdemeanor conviction
• Jeffrey Dain Rimback, 29, Glover Road, Rockford
• Michael Paul Marshall, 41, Niles Ferry Road, Greenback
• Johnny L. McClure, 39, Pigeon Forge
• Kevin Scott Hutton, 33, Maryville (homeless)
• Jeremiah Ray-Payton Bernard, 24, Andersonville
• Lauren Michelle Sigmon, 36, Lenoir City, also charged with violation of pre-trial release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.