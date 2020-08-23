Arrests
• Jonathan De'Shawn Jones, 34, McCosh Road, Louisville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 1:03 p.m. Aug. 21 and charged with possession of Schedule I drugs, manufacturing/delivering/selling cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and maintaining a vehicle where drugs are used or sold. He is being held on bonds totaling $285,000 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jerry Cody Quinn Lawson, 29, McCosh Road, Louisville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 1:03 p.m. Aug. 21 and charged with possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and maintaining a vehicle where drugs are used or sold. He was being held on bonds totaling $210,000 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Darrell Lynn Tate, 63, East Watt Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:41 p.m. Aug. 21 and charged with violation of an order of protection and failure to pay child support. He was being held on bonds totaling $25,000 pending 9 a.m. hearings on Aug. 25 and Sept. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chadlee Eugene Strickland, 36, Lafollette Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:01 p.m. Aug. 21 and charged with violation of probation, simple possession/casual exchange and having a prohibited weapon. He is being held on bonds totaling $6,000 pending 1:30 p.m. hearings on Aug. 24 and Aug. 31 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Andrew Faircloth, 54, Main Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:33 p.m. Aug. 21 and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He was being held on bonds totaling $40,000 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
•Jonathan Walter Miller, 51, Diamond View Way, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:51 p.m. Aug. 21 and charged with two counts of domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jared Ezra Huff, 36, Bear Hollow Loop, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:51 p.m. Aug. 21 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $15,000 and was released at 12:51 a.m. Aug. 22.
• Clay Aaron Estes, 31, Happy Valley Road, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:37 p.m. p.m. Aug. 22 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. He was being held on bonds totaling $1,000 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Stephen Ray Lane, 50, Montvale Road, Maryville
• Joshua Michael Woods, 39, North Houston Street, Maryville
• Shawn Patrick Vess, 36, Providence Road, Maryville
• Erick Ricardo Sanchez-Licona, Island Home Road, Louisville
• Ernest Edwin Myers III, Light Pink Road, Louisville
