Arrests
• Duan Lamont Tate, 29, East Bell Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:32 p.m. Aug. 1 and charged with possession of a Schedule VI substance with intent to distribute. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Glenn Lee Inman, 48, Georgia Street, Tallassee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:39 p.m. Aug. 1 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Allen Hurst Davis III, 33, Davis Road, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:09 a.m. Aug. 1 and charged with driving on a revoked license, two counts of evading arrest, theft of an automobile greater than $1,000 and less than $10,000, and resisting arrest. He was being held on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Wanda Ann Stillwell, 54, Wilson Road, Maryville, was arrested by 1:45 a.m. Aug. 2 and charged with aggravated assault and public intoxication. She was being held on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court. She underwent a hearing for the aggravated assault charge at 2:28 p.m. Aug. 1.
