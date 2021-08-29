Arrests
• Tequila Denise Johnston, 45, Currie Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:31 a.m. Aug. 26 and charged with criminal impersonation and violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. She is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court for the first charge and no bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Sept. 1 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court for the second.
• Michael Thomas Herron, 29, Harrisdale Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:23 p.m. Aug. 26 and charged with simple possession and driving on a revoked license. He is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Terron Ray Moore, 31, Lovers Lane, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:21 p.m. Aug. 26 and charged with criminal impersonation, expired/no license and contempt of court on a felony charge, He is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Maston Robert West, 41, Morganton Road, Maryville
• Anthony Maurice Brewer, 52, Knoxville
• Stephen Josiah Weinzierl, 30, Sanderson Street, Alcoa
• Eric Anthony Keeble, 26, Neff Street, Maryville
