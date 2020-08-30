Arrests
• Chadwick Lowell Condry, 48, Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:47 p.m. Aug. 29 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and tampering with evidence. He was being held on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin Lynn Millsaps, 34, Hammermill Road, Athens, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:20 p.m. Aug. 29 and charged with criminal impersonation, driving on a suspended license and the use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Travis Ajodhia Hanna, 28, Tipton Station Road, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 13:34 a.m. Aug. 30 and charged with domestic assault and violation of an order of protection. He was being held on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. Sept. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Adam Lee Sherwood, 40, Villa Court, Maryville
• Sean Luke Wilburn, 25, Martin Street, Maryville
