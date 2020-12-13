Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Jason Allen Whaley, 33, Creason Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:32 a.m. Dec. 10 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and six counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 14 and a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Joseph Zinkhon, 51, Lee Lambert Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:08 p.m. Dec. 10 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin Jerome Moore, 28, Watson Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:12 p.m. Dec. 10 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael John Mcbee Jr., 38, Finch Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:16 p.m. Dec. 10 and charged with aggravated burglary and violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending 9 a.m. hearings Dec. 14 and 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tyler James Beeler, 27, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 10 and charged with theft and a warrant for another jurisdiction. He was being held on a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Greg Edward Tipton, 51, Wright Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:51 p.m. Dec. 10 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ronald J. Attkisson, 31, Sevierville Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:25 a.m. Dec. 11 and charged with evading arrest, violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending 9 a.m. hearings Dec. 14 and 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tarance Devon Cline, 47, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:26 p.m. Dec. 11 and charged with vandalism and violation of an order of protection. He was released on bonds totaling $1,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Terry Daniel Myers, 39, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:07 p.m. Dec. 11 and charged with vandalism, theft and burglary. He was being held on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mitchell Lee Hurley, 37, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 and charged with violation of parole and three counts of burglary. He was being held on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Damien Stanley, 38, Island Home Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:35 p.m. Dec. 11 and charged with evading arrest by fleeing. He was being held on a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jonah Dwight Hamilton, 36, East Millers Cove Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:27 a.m. Dec. 12 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, criminal impersonation, violation of pretrial release conditions and four counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending 1:30 p.m. hearings Dec. 14 and 16 and a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Olen Ogwynn Smith, 52, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:31 a.m. Dec. 12 and charged with altering/falsifying/forging vehicle title/assignment/plates. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jackie Denise Lail, 30, Clendenen Road, Maryville
• Wiltieka Lashawn Walden, 28, Adkins Way, Louisville
• Elizabeth Marie Evans, 57, Clinton
• Joshua Obadiah Earles, 40, Brownsville, Texas
• Ashley Patrice Ward, 36, Mascot
• Amy Jean Minnear, 34, Knoxville; also charged with violation of community corrections conditions and four counts of failure to follow rules of court
• Darryl Lee Winstead, 29, West Hunt Road, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
• Vanessa Lynn Washam, 36, Knoxville
• Samantha Eugene Berry, 27, Cusick Road, Maryville
