Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• William Augustus Lessard, 54, Gravelly Hills Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at noon Dec. 17 and charged with theft of services. He was released on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Braden Lee Tipping, 20, U.S. Highway 411, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with criminal trespassing. He was released on a $500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alexander Verderosa Nicholas, 27, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:16 p.m. Dec. 17 and charged with speeding and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was being held on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Reggie Keith Ingram, 42, Airport Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:40 p.m. Dec. 17 and charged with possession of Schedule I and II drugs. He was being held on a $5,950 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cara Amber Cooper, 41, Cutshaw Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:40 p.m. Dec. 17 and charged with public intoxication, simple possession/casual exchange and introduction of drugs into a penal facility. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Andrew F. Davis, 45, Kodak
• Christopher Russell Cash, 31, Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.