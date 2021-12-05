Arrests
• Tabatha Danyel O'Neal, 37, Bay Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:35 a.m. Dec. 2 and charged with child abuse, neglect or endangerment, and simple possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kyle Anthony Carver, 34, Big Gully Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:57 a.m. Dec. 2 and charged with six counts of violation of order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $60,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Toby Hood, 27, Oneida, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:04 p.m. Dec. 2 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Deanna Matreece Moore, 46, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:31 p.m. Dec. 2 and charged with criminal impersonation and contempt of court. She is being held in lieu of a $2,250 bond pending a 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Damien R. Kelly, 48, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:47 p.m. Dec. 2 and charged with violation of the sex offender registry and of probation. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Robert A. Brooks, 39, Old Glory Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:45 p.m. Dec. 2 and charged with two counts of shoplifting and evading arrest. He is being held in lieu of a $4,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Travis Burton McCollum, 48, Lenoir City, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:48 p.m. Dec. 2 and charged with shoplifting, evading arrest and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shawn Nicholas Crawford, 47, Sparks Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and charged with criminal trespass and shoplifting. He is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Megan Leeann Ward, 34, Beacon Way, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. She is being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• William Jose Reyes Ferrera, 20, Silverbell Drive, Maryville
• John Weylon Quinn, 32, Madisonville
• Corey Wayne Circello, 27, Heiskell
• Michael Glynn Gribble, 31, Russell Road, Rockford
• Angela Beth Emert, 48, Lively Road, Maryville
• Damon Luke Vance, 39, Amy Renee Way, Maryville; also charged two counts of driving on a revoked license
• Nancy Lynn Mellen, 58, Knoxville
• Jillian Ann Chapin, 32, Wildwood Road, Maryville
• Whitney Ayla Lorig, 21, Cape Drive, Maryville
• Zachary Stephen Deal, 25, Genesis Street, Maryville
