Arrests
• Chevi Devanne Garrett, 32, Nine Miles Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:08 a.m. Dec. 27 and charged with aggravated burglary, failure to appear and failure to follow rule of court. She was being held on bonds totaling $8,750 pending hearings at 9 a.m. Dec. 31, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6, and at 9 a.m. Jan. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Miranda Lee Myers, 22, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:55 a.m. Dec. 27 and charged with violation of an order of protection. She was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Paul Jason Paris, 34, Jefferson Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:20 p.m. Dec. 27 and charged with two counts of violation order of protection. He was being held on bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Michael Moore, 34, Lakeview Court, Louisville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:13 p.m. Dec. 27 and charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $10,500 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jacob Tyler Holmes, 21, Wheeler Road, Louisville
• Tonya Cheri Thornhill, 38, Knoxville
• Michael Shawn Martin, 42, Nine Mile Road, Maryville
• Mark Andrew Catron, 56, Ketting Road, Alcoa
• Russell Brad Hutsell, 37, Sweetwater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.