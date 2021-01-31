Arrests
• Brittany Ann Sargent, 29, Dailey Lane, Friendsville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:19 p.m. Jan. 28 and charged with theft, driving on a suspended license and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on bonds totaling $17,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alex Kyler Hughes, 24, Lenoir City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:02 a.m. Jan. 29 and charged with theft. He was released on a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon Keith Russell, 29, Beaver Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:06 p.m. Jan. 29 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, three counts of the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending 9 a.m. hearings Feb. 2 and 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Eldon Hodges, 37, Cavet Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:38 p.m. Jan. 29 and charged with violating an order of protection. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kena Marie Holmes, 18, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:21 p.m. Jan. 29 and charged with theft. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Steven Haun, 41, Morganton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:32 p.m. Jan. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was being held on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jose L. Gutierrez, 26, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:27 p.m. Jan. 29 and charged with possessing stolen property. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin Daniel Stinnett, 31, Sweetwater, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 and charged with theft (shoplifting). He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dale Ted Atkins II, 32, Monroe Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:48 p.m. Jan. 29 and charged with identity theft. He was released on an $8,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Kimberly Sue Boyd, 42, Knoxville
• Tammy Nicole Fuller-Todd, 34, Montvale Road, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license and driving left of center of roadway
• Linda Lee Genta, 45, Baker Street, Seymour
• Mark Eugene Hill, 41, Knoxville
• Mohamed Assad Hamed, 22, Knoxville
• Charles Keith Yarbrough, 40, Powell
• William Randal Shaffer, 24, Sevierville (felony charge class)
• Randal Robert Russell, 41, Asbury Drive, Maryville
