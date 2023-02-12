Arrests
Patrick William Anthony Sumpter, 32, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:30 a.m. Feb. 11 and charged with evading arrest, violation of probation for a misdemeanor offense and failure to appear. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Lesley Alan Grooms, 50, Beulah Drive, Louisville was arrested by Alcoa Police Officers at 1:55 a.m. Feb. 11 and charged with manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamine; tampering with evidence; and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Joseph Jonathan Cameron, 54, New York, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:01 p.m. Feb. 10 and charged with identity theft and forgery. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Nathan Shane Cox, 47, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:20 p.m. Feb. 10 and charged with evading arrest, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and open container of alcoholic beverage. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $13,500 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Preston Mitchell Cooper, 28, Oak Ridge, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:48 p.m. Feb. 9 and charged with assault, failure to appear and violation of community corrections. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,500 pending 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Courtney Lynn Reeves, 29, Honeysuckle Road, Maryville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force and charged with maintaining a vehicle where controlled substances are used or sold and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jacque Janell Christensen, 63, Evergreen Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 9 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Robert Wayne Berry Jr., Dragonfly Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:23 p.m. Feb. 8 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Wendy Lynn Woodward, 42, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:46 p.m. Feb. 8 and charged with aggravated burglary and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Abby Jane Matthews, 51, Knoxville
Brian Keith Holloway II, 29, Lovers Lane, Townsend
Madison Kacy Devine-Merrifield, 22, Madisonville; also charge with violation of pre-trial release
Roger Dwyane Hart, 56, Crye Road, Maryville
Justin Lee Rose, 33, Sparks Drive, Maryville
Tiffany Michelle Bryant, 38, Knoxville
Amanda Leigh Fugate, 47, Georgia
Bradley Wright Davis, 37, Mason Court, Maryville
