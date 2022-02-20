Arrests
• Travis William Sparks, 43, Old Clover Hill Road, Maryville, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Feb. 17 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 3 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Steven Ray Winters, 51, Highland Springs Drive, Walland, was arrested at 11:41 a.m. by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He was released on a $25,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Rodolfo Uriel Pinon-Zeledon, 27, Texas, was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Feb 17 by Maryville Police officers and charged with theft. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Blair Scott, 46, Freeman Road, Rockford, was arrested at 10:29 a.m. Feb. 17 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. March 17 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Amanda Kay Captain, 42, Clover Hill Ridge Road, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Feb. 17 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft and forgery. She was released on a $5,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Cole Clark, Bulls Gap, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Feb. 18 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft. He was released on a $15,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Scott Paulk, 41, Knoxville, was arrested at 4:53 p.m. Feb. 18 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with theft and simple possession/casual exchange. He was released on a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Olujide Olawale Oluade, 26, Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 18 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with domestic assault, disorderly conduct and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He is being held on a $4,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Richard Lee Armstrong, 37, Water Oak Drive, Seymour
• James Robert Riddle, 28, Knoxville
• Lindsey Nicole Riley, 29, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
• Chanda May McKeehan, 35, Knoxville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
• Brandon Lee Forrester, 34, Zina Lane, Maryville; also charged with violation of pretrial release and driving on a suspended license.
• Kimberly Sue Boyd, 43, Knoxville
• Bradley Mason Vidaurri, 24, Husky Drive, Seymour; also charged with criminal trespass
• Samuel Louis Inman, 45, Garner Circle; also charged with driving with a revoked license and violation of community corrections
