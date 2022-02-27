Arrests
Charged with contempt of court:
• Nicholas Lee Samuelson, 37, Knoxville
• Richard Lee Upton, 53, Knoxville
• Xavien Vershawn Richie, 20, Red Hill Drive, Louisville; also charged with three counts of violation of pretrial release
• Douglas Ray Gainey, 52, Warbler Way, Maryville
• Miyasha Shiann Rutherford, 21, Atchley Apartments, Maryville
• Wilfred Lee Myers, 58, Hopewell Road, Maryville
• David Adrian Thomas, 41, Knoxville
• Debra Sue Rand, 61, Deer Cove Road, Greenback
• Luther Nicholas Combs, 42, Knoxville
• Timothy Eugene Fisher Jr., 36, Jordan Way, Maryville
• Buford Anthony Bevins, 42, Dykes Road, Seymour
• James Leonard Webb, 55, Sevierville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation, driving on a suspended license and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility
• Christopher Mark Thornton, 37, Knoxville
• Sonny James Yoder, 37, Knoxville
• Shelly Lynn Odell, 50, Knoxville
• Debra Kay Hackler, 50, Montvale Road, Maryville
• Charles Edward Wilburn, 32, Lindsay Street, Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.