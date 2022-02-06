Arrests
• Franklin Lamar Jones, 36, Knoxville, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Feb. 3 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with evading arrest, misuse of evidences of vehicle registration and driving on a suspended license. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tiffany C. Sexton, 34, Thornhill Drive, Maryville, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. by Alcoa Police officers and charged with violation of an order of protection. She is being in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 10 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Travis William Sparks, 43, Old Clover Hill Road, Maryville, was arrested on outstanding warrants at 12:42 p.m. Feb. 3 and charged with two counts of violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 17 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Corey Matthew Boley, 21, Knoxville, was arrested at 5:41 p.m. by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with shoplifting, evading arrest, simple possession or casual exchange and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of a $6,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael D. Dorman, 21, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:24 p.m. Feb. 3 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $6,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin Dewayne Graham, 30, Horace Taylor Road, Maryville, was arrested at 10:23 p.m. Feb. 3 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $12,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 10 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Cynthia Mary Sutton, 35, Hope Street, Maryville, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Feb. 4 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. She is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Eric Alan Sneed, 42, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville
• Tiffany Danielle Raby, 35, South Magnolia Street, Maryville
• Jason Lee Owens, 43, Elizabethton
• Abigail Lee Lucas, 23, Kettering Road, Alcoa
