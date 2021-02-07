Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Shadia Elizabeth Jane Nichols, 30, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:53 a.m. Feb. 4 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 8 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Kyle Jordan Whitehead, 24, Bear Hollow Loop, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:13 p.m. Feb. 4 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Andrea Brooke Ledbetter, 26, Mimosa Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:12 p.m. Feb. 4 and charged with theft. She was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Julie Kaye Paul, 50, Rule Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:10 p.m. Feb. 4 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Benjamin Willard Watkins, 56, Floyd Porter Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:19 p.m. Feb. 4 and charged with violating the sex offender registry and five counts of violating community supervision for life. He was being held on bonds totaling $120,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Henry Melson Jr., 52, Indian Warpath Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:13 p.m. Feb. 4 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation and violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 10 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Andrew Christopher Cruze, 24, Martin Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:53 a.m. Feb. 5 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (marijuana), maintaining a vehicle where drugs are used or sold and two counts of possessing a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony. He was released on bonds totaling $100,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amanda Shea Cummings, 26, Morganton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:40 a.m. Feb. 5 and charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment. She was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Isaiah Wendell Conway, 20, Knoxville
• Christopher Bryan Butler, 31, Benton
• John Brandon Yeaman, 31, James Avenue, Maryville
• Willie Demond Holmes, 36, North Wright Road, Alcoa
• Shannon Lee Burnett, 26, Grayson Drive, Alcoa
• Cecil Lashun Hamilton, 49, Knoxville
• Donald Ray Lauderdale, 63, Knoxville
• Brady Kay-Michelle Winningham, 38, Knoxville
• Benjamin Harold McNish, 45, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
• Michelle Donna Bailey, 30, Knoxville
• Kenneth Shane Barberree, 44, Morganton Road, Maryville
• Paul Franklin Reno, 26, McGhee Street, Maryville
• Samuel William Russell Jr., 24, Knoxville
