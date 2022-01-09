Arrests
• Gary Lynn Wooliver, 51, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:05 a.m. Jan. 5 and charged with two counts of forgery. He was released on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeffery Scott Morton, 48, Kings Mountain, North Carolina, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:19 a.m. Jan. 6 and charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. He is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon Lane Pecot, 29, Andrea Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9 a.m. Jan. 13 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Edward Magoon, 61, Fred Jennings Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:32 a.m. Jan. 6 and charged with two counts of violating sex offender registry requirements and contempt of court. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Mandy Rachelle Clark, 42, North Wright Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:09 p.m. Jan. 6 and charged with shoplifting. She is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Devin Anthony Lee, 26, East College Avenue, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:20 p.m. Jan. 6 and charged with two counts of vandalism, reckless endangerment and theft of a motor vehicle. He is being held in lieu of a $27,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sherry Lynn Lands, 54, Jordan Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:51 a.m. Jan. 7 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 14 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• James Hugh Swiney, 44, Pennsylvania Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:49 p.m. Jan. 7 and charged with leaving a scene with damage, failing to provide proof of financial responsibility, driving while license revoked and failing to pay child support. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending 9 a.m. hearings Jan. 12 and 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Trennille Dwan McClellan, 44, Devon Circle, Maryville
• John Terry Barber, 41, Lenoir City
• Michelle Louise Rhodes, 38, Sweetwater; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Teresa Lynn Keller, 54, Hollyhop Lane, Friendsville
• Samuel Jeffrey Welshan, 57, Kagley Chapel Road, Maryville
• James Robert Knox, 42, Tainan Drive, Maryville
• Morgan Sade Mayer, 35, Maryville Highway, Seymour
• Jason Loyd Jones, 43, Highway 72 East, Maryville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.