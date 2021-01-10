Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Jessica Hope Conklin, 35, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:29 p.m. Jan. 7 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving on a suspended license and a warrant from another jurisdiction. She was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Brandon Arden, 31, Powell, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:42 p.m. Jan. 7 and charged with evading arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $62,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jamie Lorraine Bridges, 28, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:10 p.m. Jan. 7 and charged with filing false reports. She was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Angela Marie Webb, 43, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:29 p.m. Jan. 7 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony and driving while license revoked. She was being held on bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kaylin Coral Strickland, 26, Madisonville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:37 a.m. Jan. 8 and charged with possession of stolen property. She was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Russell Walker, 35, Beacon Way, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:02 a.m. Jan. 8 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and two counts of child abuse/neglect/endangerment (nonviolent). He was being held on bonds totaling $30,000 pending 9 a.m. hearings Jan. 13 and 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Donte Ahmed Holliman, 20, Dorothy Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:24 p.m. Jan. 8 and charged with violation of order of protection. He was being held on a $8,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jennifer Lauren Head, 39, West Broadway Avenue, Maryville
• Joseph Allen Barton, 30, Knoxville
• Jessica Nicole West, 35, King Street, Maryville
• Earl Edward Norton, 43, Sevierville Road, Maryville
