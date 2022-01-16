Arrests
• Christopher Edward Gillaspy, 48, Warbler Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:51 a.m. Jan. 13 and charged with vandalism. He was released on a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dennis Lee Thomas, 52, Villa Court, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:08 p.m. Jan. 13 and charged with three counts of violation an order of protection. He was released on a $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gregory Boshears, 37, Huntsville, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Jan. 13 and charged with aggravated assault and assault. He was released on a $12,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Arnulfo Ray Canales, 36, Garner Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:08 p.m. Jan. 13 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/arrest/search/halt and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Derrick Rujon Creech, 39, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Terrance Brandon Taylor, 22, Arnold Street, Maryville
• Jarvis Darrell Payne, 39, Lenoir City
• Nadine Danielle Akins, 35, Garner Circle, Maryville
• Maurice Lorenzo Richey, 21, Red Hill Drive, Louisville; also cited on charges of driving on a suspended license
• Mark Gregory Hensley, 51, Luttrell
• Brandon Lee Forrester, 34, Zina Lane, Maryville
• Kelly Leigh Henderson Pippin, 57, Russell Road, Rockford
• Courtland Oture Roddy Sr., 57, West Bell Street, Alcoa
