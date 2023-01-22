• Charles L. Gibson, 33, Sevierville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:23 a.m. Jan. 20 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephen Ray Lane, 52, Denton Hayes Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:45 p.m. Jan. 19 and charged with tampering with evidence, failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,045.25 pending 9 a.m. Jan. 24 and 9 a.m. Jan. 25 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Austin Scott Richardson, 20, Pearly Smith Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:19 p.m. Jan. 19 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, three counts of violation of probation and three counts of failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cole Trinity K'Leb, 25, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:48 p.m. Jan. 20 and charged with violation of the sex offender registry and violation of probation. He's being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Kevin James Hunt, 52, Knoxville
• Malia Nicole Wallace, 43, N. Wright Road, Alcoa
• Jordan Marie Shireman, 25, Dubuque, Iowa; also charged with nine counts of prescription fraud
