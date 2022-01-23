Arrests
• Kenneth Lynn Best, 51, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sherriff's Deputies at 5:29 p.m. Jan. 20 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a 10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nathaniel Eugene Molina, 29, Gamble Lane, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sherriff's deputies at 12:20 a.m. Jan. 21 and charged with two counts of driving with a revoked license and two counts of possession of Schedule II drugs. He was released on a $9,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Drew Anthony Abbott, 40, Pineview Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:55 a.m. Jan. 21 and charged with theft and simple possession/casual exchange. He is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions court and no bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Boone Fulkerson, 41, Atchley Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:02 p.m. Jan. 21 and charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $19,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Patrick Eugene Boyles Jr., 27, Zelmer Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:09 p.m. Jan. 21 and charged with aggravated assault and violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 24, no bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 26 and a $1,023.25 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Wesley Kevin Hawkins, 25, Vonore, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:54 p.m. Jan. 21 and charged with violating pretrial release conditions and two counts of theft of property. He is being held with no bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 26 and a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Benjamin Trehern Epperson, 45, Bridgewater Crossing, Maryville
• Billy Scott Baker, 45, Pintail Street, Maryville
• Mark Anthony Hickman, 50, Knoxville
• Robert Ashley O'Conner, 39, Willow Creek Circle, Maryville
• John Luther Austin, 50, Sam James Road, Maryville
• Blake Anthony Davis, 25, Co Op Road, Rockford
• Robyn Michelle Roberts, 40, Laura Lane, Friendsville
• Michael Allen Butler, 40, South Fourth Street, Maryville
