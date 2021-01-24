Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Rusty Jeffrey Burnette, 35, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:10 a.m. Jan. 20 and charged with violating sex offender registration requirements. He was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Wayne Blevins, 35, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:46 p.m. Jan. 21 and charged with theft (shoplifting). He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Ray Miller, 51, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and charged with violation of order of protection and driving while license revoked. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Hillary Alexis Franks, 28, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:10 p.m. Jan. 22 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and three counts of failure to appear. She was being held on bonds totaling $22,250 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Terri Lea Massey, 45, Turner Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and charged with theft. She was released on a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles David Buckner, 57, Williamson Chapel Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:28 p.m. Jan. 22 and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Randall Eugene Henegar, 30, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
• Benjamin Chandler Atkins, 24, Del Rio, Tennessee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.