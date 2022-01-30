Arrests
• Ashley Nicole Gaston, 33, Glenwood Drive, Maryville, was arrested at 5:01 p.m. Jan. 28 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. She is free on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jonathan Andrew Moore, 23, Oliver Springs, was arrested at 11:53 p.m. Jan. 28 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with aggravated assault. He is free on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Mitchell M. Reagan, 47, Old Oliver Road, Walland
• Travis Jamarr Casby, 36, Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.