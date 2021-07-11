Arrests
• Sean Luke Wilburn, 26, Martin Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:56 p.m. July 8 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear, violation of probation and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 12 and 9 a.m. hearings July 13 and 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Larry Gene Millsaps, 59, Ratledge Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at midnight July 9 and charged with vandalism and two counts of domestic violence with simple assault. He was released on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Patricia Ann Myers, 40, Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:40 a.m. July 9 and charged with possessing Schedule I and IV drugs and driving while license revoked. She was being held on bonds totaling $47,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Khalil Ziyaad Shereef, 20, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:30 a.m. July 9 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, expired/no license and failing to use due care and caution and to provide immediate notice of accident. He was released on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Latosha Nichole Sankey, 47, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:15 p.m. July 9 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (cocaine), simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana) and driving on a revoked license. She was released on bonds totaling $11,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Timothy Drew Pedigo, 39, Maple Street, Alcoa
• Steven Milas Gideon, 37, Payne Avenue, Alcoa; also charged with violation of parole
• Kyle Jordan Whitehead, 25, Bear Hollow Loop, Louisville
• Robert Allen Shultz, 65, Pennsylvania Avenue, Maryville
• Floyd Lynn Stillwell, 56, Somerset Lane, Louisville; also charged with public intoxication
• Jason Cleve Watts, 41, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
