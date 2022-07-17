• Charles William Jenkins, 58, Marshall Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:19 p.m. and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin Lee Merrill, 30, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:32 p.m. July 14 and charged with violation of probation and shoplifting. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending 9 a.m. July 18 and 1:30 p.m. July 20 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Caleb Allen Cox, 29, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:12 a.m. July 14 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Geneva Marie Lucas, 30, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:12 a.m. July 14 and charged with violation of an order of protection. She is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Antione Borders, 44, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:02 a.m. July 15 and charged with violation of order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 38 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Johnathan Michael Newton, 21, Byerley Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:47 p.m. and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was released on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Stephen Jefferson Davis, 35, Main Road, Maryville
• David Paul Stewart, 36, Sevierville
• Jeremy Edward Giles, 41, Knoxville
• Willie Demond Holmes, 38, Knoxville
• David Michael Galloway, 39, Philadelphia
• Dalton Michael Bowman, 21, Patterson Road, Walland
• Kyle Jordan Whitehead, 26, Alisha Way, Maryville
