Arrests
• Dustin Lee Kabel, 34, Maynardville, Tennessee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:51 a.m. July 15 and charged with two counts of violating the sex offender registry. He was released on $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brian Anthony Lollar, 44, Sylvan Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:20 .m. July 15 and charged with three counts of theft. He was being held in lieu of $3,000 bond pending 9 a.m. hearing July 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Renardo Napatallie Walker, 32, Atlanta, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:47 a.m. July 15 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was released on $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Adam Wayne Hall, 44, Teaberry Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:53 p.m. July 15 and charged with theft from buildings. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jacob Matthew Kelsey, 28, Columbia, South Carolina, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:13 p.m. July 15 and charged with shoplifting and criminal trespass. He was being held in lieu of $8,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 21.
• Kevin Lee Harrison, 38, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:07 a.m. July 16 and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held in lieu of $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Pamela Denise Mullins, 61, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:30 p.m. July 16 and charged with aggravated assault. She was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony Dewayne Coffman, 28, Mount Tabor Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:39 p.m. July 16 and charged with theft. He was free on a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Curtis Cook, 45, Hampton Lane, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:02 p.m. July 16 and charged with manufacture, sale or delivery of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Sidney Michael Musick, 53, Doc Norton Road, Walland
• Cecil Lashun Hamilton, 49, Knoxville
• Kami Renee Sise, 45, Knoxville
• Johnathan Lee McLemore, 36, Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville
