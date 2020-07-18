Arrests
• Austin John Lumpkin, 22, Alcove Boulevard, Greenback, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:36 a.m. July 18 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. July 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Elizabeth Sherine Trout, 33, Marshall Street, Maryville
• Dennis Wayne Krippendorf, 45, Island Home Pike, Knoxville
• Tommi Jordan Farrell, 30, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville
