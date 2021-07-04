Arrests
• Don Anthony Headrick, 34, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County sheriff's deputies at 11:02 a.m. July 1 and charged with three counts of theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brooklyn Alexandria Wood, 26, Lenoir City, was arrested by Blount County sheriff's deputies at 1:32 p.m. July 1 and charged with shoplifting and contempt of court. She was being held on bonds totaling $4,750 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Preston James Myers, 25, Beech Grove, Tennessee, was arrested by Alcoa police officers at 6:10 p.m. July 1 and charged with public intoxication; disorderly conduct; evading arrest; resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search; and two counts of violating probation granted after a misdemeanor conviction, for which he was being held without bond pending a 1:30 .m. hearing July 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court. Bond for the other charges totals $6,000, and he is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. July 8 hearing in general sessions court on those.
• Johnathon Wayne Bell, 31, Likely Lane, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County sheriff's deputies at 4:56 a.m. July 2 and charged with three counts of harassment. He was being held on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Travis Aaron Hux, 29, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:13 a.m. July 2 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jaelen Arloalexander Carroll, 20, Oak Ridge, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:30 p.m. July 2 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amy Maria Cash, 55, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:26 p.m. July 2 and charged with theft, simple possession/casual exchange and public intoxication. She was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Christian Blair, 29, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:20 p.m. July 2 and charged with possession of a firearm where alcoholic beverages are served. He was free on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Stephen Parker, 30, Woodside Park Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:15 a.m. July 3 and charged with three counts of domestic assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $9,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Renee Annette Moore, 52, Morganton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:35 a.m. July 3 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence. She was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Ariel Alexander Scarbrough, 26, Kodak
• Travis R. Gossett, 25, Gray, Tennessee
• Shawn Allen Rogers, 29, Beulah Drive, Louisville
• Jonathan Logan Tong, 32, Arrowhead Drive, Maryville
• Carrie Denise Lee, 30, Knoxville
• Paige N. Nicholson, 39, Knoxville
• William Michael O'Donnell, 58, Knoxville
• Corey Neal Randall, 52, Rudd Hollow Road, Townsend
• Rachel Elizabeth Rule, 34, Kettering Road, Alcoa
• Christopher Wade Grugin, 29, Sunset Ridge Court, Maryville
• Brian Delmas Langford, 53, Wildwood Road, Maryville
