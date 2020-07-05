Arrests
• Steven Robert Parrish, 46, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:13 a.m. July 5 and charged with possession of a firearm in the presence of alcohol and reckless endangerment. He was being held on a $12,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. July 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ralph Lawson, 54, Old Tellico Highway, Madisonville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:40 a.m. July 5 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. July 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Count.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Christopher McLemore, 27, Leisure Lane, Kingston
• Ashley Nicole Givens, 25, Pumphouse Road, Rockwood
• Michael James Colegrove, 26, Rocky Summit Road, Bean Station
