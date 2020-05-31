Arrests
• Scott Howard Lindsey, 41, Jericho Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:56 p.m. May 30 and charged with theft, driving under the influence and violation of bail bond conditions. He was being held on bonds totaling $22,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Scotty Allen Barnes, 56, John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:49 a.m. May 31 and charged with theft of property. He was being held on a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Kendra Christine Moses, 28, Aluminum Avenue, Alcoa
• Ashley Kilby Farmer, 28, Happy Hollow Road, Sevierville
• Tristan Lee Proffitt, 32, Palomino Way, Seymour
• Jeremy Allen Mays, 29, Neubert Springs Road, Knoxville
