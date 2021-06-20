Arrests
• Kelsey Timna Heaton, 24, Ward Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:04 a.m. June 17 and charged with vandalism. She was released on a $1,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Dwayne McKeehan, 40, Brookside Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:02 p.m. June 17 and charged with theft. He was released on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Barry Case, 61, Bart Giffin Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:21 p.m. June 17 and charged with tampering with evidence, the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (marijuana) and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on bonds totaling $18,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eddie Eugene Shinlever, 55, Little Dug Gap Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:46 p.m. June 18 and charged with violating an order of protection. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lindsey Wade Shinlever, 25, Landau Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Townsend Police officers at 12:02 a.m. June 19 and charged with burglary and theft. She was being held on bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cody Clayton Schossau, 22, Manor Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:21 a.m. June 19 and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• April Tanya Thomas, 40, Knoxville
• Bobby Eugene Varner, 45, Knoxville; also charged with four counts of failing to follow rules of court
• Donovan Michael Windsor, 29, Hannum Street, Alcoa
• Jack C. Parrott, 20, South Belmont Drive, Maryville
• Andrew Verlous Lynn, 34, Glover Road, Rockford
• Kayla Marie Bloomer, 32, Powell
• Elicia Renee Tallent, 34, Vonore
• Abusufian Mohamed Gibril, 31, Windlau Court, Maryville
• Candice Beth Parrot, 34, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
