Arrests
• Gregory Laurue Cook, 27, Atchley Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:34 p.m. June 23 and charged with public intoxication, vandalism and three counts each of resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and aggravated assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $62,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court. Officers responded to Sandy Springs Park on a complaint of Cook stumbling around tennis courts and trying to enter a vehicle, and when they located him on Lennox Drive, he was on standing on the ledge of a house, according to the Maryville Police Department. Cook tore off a piece of guttering, and he resisted officers when they tried to arrest him, MPD said.
• Miguel Angel Varela-Garcia, 41, Goddard Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:10 a.m. June 24 and charged with extortion/blackmail. He was released on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Colton Lee Radford, 28, Kodak, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:20 p.m. June 24 and charged with two counts each of violating community supervision for life and violating sex offender registration requirements. He was being held on bonds totaling $40,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Patricia Ann Myers, 40, Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:37 p.m. June 24 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and public intoxication. She was released on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Christopher Sudderth Jr., 18, Andy Carr Avenue, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:19 a.m. June 25 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, vandalism and violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending 9 a.m. hearings July 1 and 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cory Martin Campbell, 28, Butler Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:19 a.m. June 25 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and public intoxication. He was released on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Ray Shaw, 26, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:16 p.m. June 25 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Carly Ann Poe, 29, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:15 p.m. June 25 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. She was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Parker Ables, 39, Russell Road, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:32 p.m. June 25 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving while license revoked. He was released on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jackie Melinda Hackney, 53, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville
• Jennifer Marie Chavez, 38, Knoxville
• Brandon Ray Oody, 27, Correll Way, Greenback; also charged with six counts of violating pretrial release conditions
• Crystal Lee Williams, 45, Sevierville Road, Maryville
• Jason Wade Parrott, 46, Raulston Road, Maryville
