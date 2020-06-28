Arrests
• Justin Shane Martin, 21, Old Highway 73, Townsend, was arrested by Townsend Police officers at 9:26 a.m. June 27 and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 2 hearing in Blount County Session Court.
• Brandon Jacob Bridges, 27, Crawford Lane, Clinton, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:34 p.m. July 27 and charged with auto theft greater than $10,000 but less than $60,000. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 30 hearing in Blount County Session Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Stacey Michelle Wyrick, 32, Mulberry Avenue, Maynardville
