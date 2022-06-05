• Robert Eugene Walker, 47, Russell Hollow Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:26 a.m. June 2 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was released in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Frederick Edward Ahrens, 36, Highbank Lane, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police Officers at 10:04 a.m. June 2 and charged with possession of Schedule IV and driving with a revoked license. He was released in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Levi Samuel Robert Mason, 32, Ellejoy Road, Walland, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:30 a.m. June 2 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cameron James Gasche, 26, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:48 a.m. June 3 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $60,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Larry Wade McDaniel, 20, Russell Hollow Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:35 p.m. June 3 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brittany Nicole Hicks, 35, Dalton Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:22 p.m. June 3 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I and public intoxication. She was released in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Sarah June Novak, 35, Carnation Drive, Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.