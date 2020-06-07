Arrests
• Savannah Gayle Manuel, 32, Lakeview Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:20 p.m. June 6 and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on bonds totaling $750 pending hearings scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 15 an 9 a.m. June 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Danielle Ellen Michalk, 55, Wynn Avenue, Knoxville
• Jamerial Diquez Parks, 23, Cougar Drive, Knoxville
