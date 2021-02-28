Arrests
• Michael Anthony Ruggiero, 37, Kensington Boulevard, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:03 a.m. Feb. 25 and charged with theft. He was released on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kimberly Sue Ann Walker, 30, Overlook Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:12 a.m. Feb. 26 and charged with vandalism and reckless endangerment (no weapon). She was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Donald Lee Dustin Blevins, 30, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:07 a.m. Feb. 26 and charged with driving under the influence, prohibited weapon violation and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Steven J. Haynes, 64, Oakdale Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:09 a.m. Feb. 26 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction and failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 9 a.m. hearing March 5 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Ashley D. Parrott, 24, Old Glory Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:42 a.m. Feb. 26 and charged with child abuse/neglect/endangerment (nonviolent). She was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Edward Haven, 33, Rockford Boyd Road, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:05 a.m. Feb. 27 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Rodney Dale Shephard, 42, Knoxville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
• William Joseph White, 35, Knoxville
• Paige Rose McCleary, 22, Pennsylvania Avenue, Maryville
• Brian Len Cumby, 22, Blaine
• Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 36, Rudd Road, Greenback
• Adam Joseph Morgan, 43, Sunbright
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.