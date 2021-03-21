Arrests
• Desmond Demonte Wade, 21, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:03 p.m. March 18 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Natasha Ann Cable, 40, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:05 a.m. March 19 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, driving while license revoked and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on bonds totaling $6,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon Reshawn Warren, 33, Steele Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:24 p.m. March 19 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 24 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Samuel Lee Goodson, 28, Broyles Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:50 p.m. March 19 and charged with harassment, public intoxication and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brooke Danyelle Quave, 31, Lee Thompson Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:38 a.m. March 20 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear and violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 9 a.m. hearing March 26 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Joshua Adam Bernard, 39, Trey Vista Court, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:36 a.m. March 20 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana) and driving under the influence. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Ronnie O'Neal Whaley, 29, Dandridge
• Jason Alexander Murphy, 25, Madisonville
• James Jason Clowers, 34, Knoxville
• Wesley Eugene Tate, 51, Tellico Plains
• William Fredrick Mudd Jr., 43, Lake Vista Drive, Greenback; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
• Robert Adam Rice, 35, Ridge Road, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
• Lee Michael Quave, 29, Lee Thompson Lane, Maryville; also charged with misuse of evidences of vehicle registration and driving while license revoked
