Arrests
• Dalton Jeff Kircher, 22, Auto Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:59 a.m. May 6 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault, coercion of a witness, two counts of violating an order of protection and three counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond on the violation of probation charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 12, and on bonds totaling $40,000 on all other charges pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 13. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ricky Neal Forster II, 37, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:50 a.m. May 6 and charged with evading arrest. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Elizabeth Blair, 35, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:22 p.m. May 6 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and disorderly conduct. She was being held on bonds totaling $1,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Ray Alexander, 33, Big Springs Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:27 p.m. May 6 and charged with reckless endangerment, interfering with a 911 call, vandalism of property greater than $500 and aggravated assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $13,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin Lee Conrad, 33, Happy Valley Road, Tallassee, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:39 a.m. May 7 and charged with evading arrest by fleeing and driving on a suspended license. He was released on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jermichael Lemanuel Campbell, 20, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:51 a.m. May 7 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (marijuana), use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Edward Stewart Jr., 57, Russell Road, Rockford, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 9:12 a.m. May 7 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle where drugs are used or sold. He was released on bonds totaling $60,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Marty Lee Franklin, 45, Remsen Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:12 p.m. May 7 and charged with violating pretrial release conditions and two counts of theft. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 10 and a 9 a.m. hearing May 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Ronald Brown, 40, Clinton, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:35 p.m. May 7 and charged with theft of property. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Justin Mark Fawcett, 42, Lenoir City; also charged with two counts of domestic assault
• Frank John Tobey, 31, Kingston
• Dustin Lee Merrill, 29, Vonore; also charged with four counts of violating pretrial release conditions
• Lisa Lee Engelsman, 51, Howard Cupp Way, Maryville
• Amanda Kaye Thompson, 43, Landau Drive, Maryville
• Fredy Garay Cotera, 54, Hickory Corner Drive, Maryville; also charged with public intoxication
• Stephanie Lynne Nelson, 33, North Fifth Street, Maryville; also charged with four counts of violation of probation
• Christian Michael Randolph, 19, Wildwood Road, Maryville
• Jerell Lee Bledsoe, 27, Morristown; also charged with violation of probation
• Connie Rosetta Atkins, 46, LaFollette
• Jessie Lee Koontz, 28, Mynders Avenue, Maryville
