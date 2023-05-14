David Ray Rutherford, 42, Harkleroad Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:06 a.m. May 12 and charged with driving while license revoked, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $13,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Skylar McKay Summitt, 21, Hembree Hollow Road, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:28 a.m. May 11 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving on a suspended license. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Albert Wayne Hester II, 51, Hidden Valley Circle, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:32 p.m. May 12 and charged with failure to appear, violation of pre-trial release and criminal impersonation. He was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending 9 a.m. May 15 and 9 a.m. May 17 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Timothy Don Archer, 48, Love Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:40 a.m. May 12 and charged with use of worthless checks. He was being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. May 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
