Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 in response to the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Melvin Lewis Weeks, 39, King Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:40 p.m. May 16 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and domestic assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eric Anthony Hicks, 38, Wells Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville officers at 5:53 p.m. May 16 and charged with simple possession and casual exchange of a controlled substance and violation of pre-trial release. He was being held on bonds totaling $1,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon Reed Murphy, 36, Seventh Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:51 p.m. May 16 and charged with evading arrest and driving under the influence. He was being held on bonds totaling $12,500 pending hearings scheduled for 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. May 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Megan Linn Luzinski, 28, Morelia Avenue, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:41 p.m. May 16 and charged with felony violation of probation and drug court sanctions. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. May 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
