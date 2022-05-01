Arrests
• Julie Ann Fluri, 48, Knoxville, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. April 28 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and violation of probation on a misdemeanor conviction. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 1:30 p.m. May 4 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Brandon Steve Sparks, 30, Six Mile Road, Maryville, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. April 28 by Maryville Police officers and charged with theft by shoplifting and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,750 pending a 1:30 p.m. May 4 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• George Daryl Carter, 33, Rosemont Circle, Louisville, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. April 30 by Maryville Police officers and charged with aggravated domestic assault, criminal trespass and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• William Floyd Brewster II, 47, Lenoir City
• Dennim Trai'Vonn Robinson, 18, Sevier Avenue, Maryville
• Crystal Michelle Lane, 39, Dandridge
• Clifford Thomas Sloan, 41, Sweetwater
• Elizabeth Lee Ogle, 21, Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville
• Rickey Harold Williams, 57, Nine Mile Road, Maryville
• Gary Oliver Sharp, 33, Sevierville
• Steven Dallen Posey, 31, Duncan Road, Maryville
• William Joseph Kron, 49, Howard School Road, Maryville
• John Ross Webb, 35, Clover Hill Mill Road, Maryville
• Kathleen Leary MacConnell, Wells Road, Maryville
