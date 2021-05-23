Arrests
• Charles Edward Coppenger, 31, Rocky Branch Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:35 p.m. May 20 and charged with theft. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justice Leilani Hines, 21, Howard Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:03 a.m. May 20 and charged with theft. She was released on a $500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Edward Stewart Jr., 57, Russell Road, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:14 p.m. May 20 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond pending 9 a.m. hearings May 24 and 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jacob David Pruitt, 27, Gillenwater Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:16 p.m. May 20 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and two counts of violation of probation. He was being without bond on the violation of probation charges pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 26, and on a $10,000 bond on the assault charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 27. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeremy Lynn Murrell, 43, Cold Springs Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:47 a.m. May 21 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and public intoxication. He was released on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua McCallice Scaife, 39, East Stephenson Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:14 a.m. May 21 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (cocaine) and failure to appear. He was being held on bonds totaling $35,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Clifford Ray Hively, 52, Rutledge, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:58 a.m. May 21 and charged with theft of property. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Andrew McCulloch, 40, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:46 p.m. May 21 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 28 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Darryl Lee Winstead, 30, Brandi Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:17 p.m. May 21 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication. He was released on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Autumn Nicole Lowe, 32, Main Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:01 p.m. May 21 and charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. She was released on bonds totaling $25,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Lester Strickland, 37, Wilson Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:13 a.m. May 22 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Lauren Elise Brown, 27, Teffeteller Lane, Maryville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
• Cassie Lee Young, 23, Best Road, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
• Tylor Alan Lynn Russell, 22, Honeysuckle Road, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
• Chad Winston Dunlap, 38, Maryville
• Keenan Thomas Anthony, 29, Badgett Street, Alcoa
• Michael Anthony Melfi Jr., 45, Forest Hill Road, Maryville
• Danny Ray Barlow, 47, Russellville
