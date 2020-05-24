Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until June 1 in response to the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Samantha Nicole Cooper, 30, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:55 p.m. May 23 and charged with public intoxication and possession of a Schedule II drug. Cooper is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Frederick Mudd Jr., 42, Lake Vista Drive, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:10 p.m. May 23 and charged with identity theft, violation of pre-trial release and three counts of failure to appear in court. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling of $8,000 pending three hearings scheduled for 9 a.m. May 26, 1:30 p.m. May 26 and 1:30 p.m. May 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court .
• Brian Daniel Branch, 48, Happy Valley Road, Tallassee, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers at 4:20 p.m. May 23 and charged with felony violation of probation. He is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin Anthony James, 33, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:32 p.m. May 23 and charged with manufacturing, delivering, selling or the use of methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license and another unspecified charge from another jurisdiction. The amount of his bonds was not specified. He has a 9 a.m. hearing June 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
