Arrests
• Tina Michelle Brown, 49, Earl Burchfield Lane, Townsend, was arrested by Townsend Police officers at 3:55 a.m. April 30 and charged with felony evading arrest. She was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Todd Ellis Elden, 44, Sweetwater, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:11 a.m. April 30 and charged with theft. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephanie Lee Gauthier, 47, Arnold Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:47 a.m. April 30 and charged with tampering with evidence. She was being held on a $75,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jessica Ruth Watson, 21, Red Hill Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:09 a.m. April 30 and charged with aggravated assault and violating pretrial release conditions. She was being held without bond on the pretrial release charge pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 3, and on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 6. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Samuel Lloyd Conway, 57, Chicago, Illinois, was arrested by Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority Police officers at 4:43 p.m. April 30 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana) and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing May 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jason Gunnel, 33, Thompson Station
• David N. Underwood, 24, Elizabethton
• Dewey Anderson III, 43, Knoxville
• Christopher James Kersten, 44, Knoxville
• Beatrice Irene Hightower, 42, Griffitt Street, Maryville
• Ricky Lynn Tipton, 37, Knoxville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
• Lajuan Dewayne Warfield, 27, Knoxville
• Jama Lynn Lequire, 41, Big Springs Ridge Road, Friendsville
• Bridgette Daneen Curtis, 53, Knoxville
• Colleen Marie Easterly, 37, Old Payne Road, Maryville
• Andy Delany Edmonds, 49, Correll Way, Greenback
• Latoyia Michelle Tate, 35, Katie Court, Maryville
• Christopher Michael Jenkins, 38, Keenesburg, Colorado; also charged with four counts of violation of probation
