Arrests
• Kenneth Wayne Ervin, 52, Homer Avenue, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:18 p.m. May 27 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 2 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Chad Price Dugan, 27, North Springview Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:06 p.m. May 27 and charged with felony evading arrest and driving while license revoked. He was released on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin Gene Abla, 30, Rudd Hollow Road, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:47 p.m. May 27 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was released on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Chase Scalf, 24, Middle Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:20 p.m. May 27 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bryan Thomas Clifford, 29, Powell, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:55 a.m. May 28 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony. He was being held on bonds totaling $100,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephen Michael Baker, 33, Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:22 a.m. May 28 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chelsea Ann Hart, 30, Squirrel Run Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:23 p.m. May 28 and charged with filing false reports. She was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eric Austin Lowe, 24, Mimosa Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:14 p.m. May 28 and charged with evading arrest, failure to appear and violating pretrial release conditions. He was being held without bond on the failure to appear and pretrial release charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 2, and on bonds totaling $20,000 on the evading arrest charges pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 3. Both hearings will be in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Joseph Robbins, 44, Barb Hollow Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:04 p.m. May 28 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $9,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rena Agnes Mann, 36, Airway Ridge Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:56 p.m. May 28 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and public intoxication. She was being held on bonds totaling $1,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Carrie Elizabeth Thompson, 37, Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:49 p.m. May 28 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and assault. She was being held on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Colin Edward Martin, 25, Knoxville; also charged with driving on a suspended license and expired registration plates
• Steven Erwin Stokes, 51, Howard School Road, Maryville
• Derek Joel Law, 23, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
• Coy Lee Best, 34, South Farnum Street, Friendsville; also charged with three counts of violation of probation
• Travis D. Russell, 34, Knoxville
• Rhonda Renee Simerly-Finley, 50, Miser Station Road, Louisville
• Ryan Michael Griffin, 34, Powell
• Jeremy Lynn Murrell, 43, Cold Springs Road, Walland
• Jacob Ray Lane, 19, Montvale Road, Maryville
• Tyler Brandon Christian, 29, Knoxville
• Cody Asto Ake, 30, Amerine Road, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
• Reginald Alexander Pate, 29, Sunflower Loop, Seymour
• Jesse David Lebovitz, 27, Vonore
• Jacqueline Anne Weinstein, 31, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville
• Daniel Wesley West, 36, King Street, Maryville
• Lakeon Summer Yancey, 22, Mentor Road, Louisville
