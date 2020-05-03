Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until May 1 over the coronavirus. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Ryan D. Craig, 30, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:29 a.m. May 2 and charged with domestic assault and resisting arrest. He was being held on bonds totaling $1,750 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Craig Mcinturff, 26, Hobbs Road, Louisville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:03 p.m. May 2 and charged with driving with a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Curtis Warren, 52, Island Home Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:03 a.m. May 3 and charged with domestic violence and five counts of failure to appear in court. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,723.74 pending court hearings at 1:30 p.m. May 5 and 9 a.m. May 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Paul F. Reno, 26, Mcghee Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:01 a.m. May 3 and charged with felony violation of probation and evading arrest. He was being held with bonds totaling $5,000 pending a hearing at 9 a.m. May 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Tabitha A. Ferguson, 41, North Wright Road, Alcoa
• Daniel Glenn Patty, 26, Rocky Branch Road, Walland
