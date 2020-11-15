Arrests
• James Kristopher Taylor, 39, Lake City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:53 p.m. Nov. 10 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $18,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Barbara Birkett, 66, Sir Edward Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:35 a.m. Nov. 11 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with damage and failure to provide immediate notice of accident. She was released on bonds totaling $1,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin Lee Merrill, 28, Vonore, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:31 p.m. Nov. 11 and charged with evading arrest. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Christopher Sudderth Jr., 18, Andy Carr Avenue, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:05 a.m. Nov. 12 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 16 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Jesse Thomas Kornmeyer, 38, Marshall, Michigan, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:50 p.m. Nov. 12 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (marijuana). He was being held on a $55,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• April Michelle Vanderpool, 39, South Longhollow Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:21 p.m. Nov. 12 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana) and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jennifer Taylor Johnson, 40, Peach Orchard Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 and charged with theft of property. She was released on a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brooke Danyelle Quave, 30, Mountain Breeze Drive, Townsend, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 13 and charged with shoplifting (theft of merchandise), theft and violation of registration. She was released on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Paul Lawrence Gilbert Jr., 34, Highland Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and charged with two counts of delivery of Schedule I drugs. He was released on bonds totaling $100,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bradley Lynn Hopper, 38, North Springview Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:25 p.m. Nov. 13 and charged with filing false reports, identity theft, violation of community corrections conditions and three counts of drug/recovery court sanctions. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Nov. 16 and a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Mark Avery Branner, 47, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:56 p.m. Nov. 13 and charged with the sale of Schedule VI drugs. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Brittany Ann Sargent, 29, Dailey Lane, Friendsville
• Steven Milas Gideon, 36, Payne Avenue, Alcoa
• Riva Michelle Willis, 26, Beacon Way, Rockford
• Courtney L. Waters, 30, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
• Jordan Anthony Williams Simons, 30, Tammy Circle, Rockford
• Markis Anthony Tuffel, 27, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
• Shawn Allen Rogers, 28, Beulah Drive, Louisville
• Christina Michelle Weaver, 32, Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.